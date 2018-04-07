VIDEO: Hushpuppi Spotted With Peter Okoye, Washes Feet In Champagne — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Hushpuppi Spotted With Peter Okoye, Washes Feet In Champagne

Nigeria’s Mr. Gucci, Hushpuppi, has been spotted partying with Peter Okoye formerly of P-Square in Dubai recently and in usual fashion, he splurged heavily. The Big boy spent N20 Million on drinks alone as he partied lavishly with the singer. He also shared photos and videos in which he was washing his feet in champagne […]

