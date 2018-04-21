 Video: J.Cole's Releases Visuals For 'ATM' — Nigeria Today
Video: J.Cole’s Releases Visuals For ‘ATM’

Posted on Apr 21, 2018

J.Cole released visuals for his song ATM, the first single off of his latest album KOD. The song addresses people’s addiction for money and capitalism.

The video was directed by Cole and Scott Lazer and takes after Hype Williams videos for Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes.

Enjoy!

