VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along

VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along.., Kennis music flag bearer Joe El dishes out the visuals to his smash hit single: Sing Along The song which has been enjoying massive rotations from DJs nation-wide was released a few weeks back. The video was shot in Lagos and directed by Paul Gambit Watch Below.. ﻿

The post VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along appeared first on Ngyab.

