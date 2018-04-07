Video: John Legend- A Good Night — Nigeria Today

Video: John Legend- A Good Night

All of me singer John Legend just released his first song of the year ‘A Good Night’ and it is a love at first sight magical video shot with a Google smartphone.

As Legend explains:

“The song and the video are about a magical night where you meet someone you immediately connect with and can envision a future together. You’re single, dating, probably using all the apps people use now (I haven’t dated since the advent of Tinder, etc, but it’s a fascinating era in romance), and not finding someone special. But one night – maybe caught up in the music or the drinks or whatever – you meet someone that changes everything”.

The track was produced by BloodPop while the captivating video was directed by Mishka Kornai.

