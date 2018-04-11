VIDEO: Kalu – Oshodi — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Kalu – Oshodi

Gifted artiste Kalu, formerly known as HIYO, ‘hundred indestructible youths in one’…drops a new gritty and solid single titled “Oshodi”, for the streets, talking about the struggle of an average Nigerian, you need to listen to this one. Open your mind, the message is clear!

#OshodiByKalu #Oshodi is the song of the moment… make sure you listen and pass the blessing on. “Oshodi” as a song is a blessing . Take and give.

The tune is inspired by the current economic situation of the country, the incompetence of the government, and mixed feelings as he tells parts of his story… Enjoy and follow him on social media via @themankalu

Watch the music video below!

The post VIDEO: Kalu – Oshodi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

