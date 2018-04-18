VIDEO: Kcee – Bullion Van — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Kcee – Bullion Van

Barely 24-hours after unveiling his luxury underwear line called ‘La Cueca’ with super sexy photos, Nigerian pop star Kcee drops yet another banging music video for perhaps the biggest song in the country this year.

Titled ‘Bullion Squad’, the song produced by Blaq Jerzee sure lives up to its name with an infectious tune and one of the best, luxurious and high octane music videos ever shot.

The video for Bullion Squad was directed by Moses Inwang and shot at the new Eko Atlantic and other exotic locations in Lagos with an impressive roll call of celebrities for cameo appearances.

See the video below….

