 VIDEO: Lekki Hood Finest ft. Riky Rick & Davido – Energy — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Lekki Hood Finest ft. Riky Rick & Davido – Energy

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Nigerian trapper LHF also known as Lekki Hood Finest releases the visuals to his 2018 single ‘Energy’ featuring Riky Rick and Davido. The video was shot in South Africa.

Enjoy!

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post VIDEO: Lekki Hood Finest ft. Riky Rick & Davido – Energy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.