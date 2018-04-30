VIDEO: Little girl performs Andra Day's 'Rise Up' at Runway Jazz - TheCable — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Little girl performs Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’ at Runway Jazz – TheCable
TheCable
VIDEO: Little girl performs Andra Day's 'Rise Up' at Runway Jazz
TheCable
Anjola Oke on Sunday sang at the 2018 edition of Runway Jazz which took place at EKO Hotels & Suites, Lagos. The little performed 'Rise Up', a song by American singer Andra Day. Artistes who performed at the event include Grammy winner Gerald Albright …
