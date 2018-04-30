 VIDEO: Little girl performs Andra Day's 'Rise Up' at Runway Jazz - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Little girl performs Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’ at Runway Jazz – TheCable

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

VIDEO: Little girl performs Andra Day's 'Rise Up' at Runway Jazz
TheCable
Anjola Oke on Sunday sang at the 2018 edition of Runway Jazz which took place at EKO Hotels & Suites, Lagos. The little performed 'Rise Up', a song by American singer Andra Day. Artistes who performed at the event include Grammy winner Gerald Albright
Mama J ! Tiwa Savage totally rocked the Stage at the Runway Jazz FestBellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.