 Video: Myro Takes Us From 'Lagos To Soweto' - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Video: Myro Takes Us From ‘Lagos To Soweto’ – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Video: Myro Takes Us From 'Lagos To Soweto'
Guardian (blog)
Rising from the commercial success of his tracks Odi Ok and Sugar, MYRO born Oghenemairo Daniel Ozah has released a new video to his new single 'Lagos Soweto”. Stringed with lyrics like no other, the pop artist new visual Lagos Soweto was directed by

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.