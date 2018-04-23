Video: Myro Takes Us From 'Lagos To Soweto' — Nigeria Today

Video: Myro Takes Us From ‘Lagos To Soweto’

Rising from the commercial success of his tracks Odi Ok and Sugar, MYRO born Oghenemairo Daniel Ozah has released a new video to his new single ‘Lagos Soweto”. Stringed with lyrics like no other, the pop artist new visual Lagos Soweto was directed by Ceelah Rex and shot on locations in Nigeria by the Ibru Studios.

Click to watch:

MYRO is one of the most promising and authentic young artists in the Nigerian mainstream pop music industry.

Born and raised in the inner city of Ajegunle, Lagos, MYRO grew up in Surulere area of Lagos. As a child, he was tutored performing art by the legendary Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs at the Abbey Junior mixed and Infants School, Ikeja.

Myro is also gifted with the graffiti art and has been involved in many art projects with the numerous music video set designs and event solutions.

