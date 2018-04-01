VIDEO: Nonny – Too Set - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Nonny – Too Set – Nigeria Today
|
VIDEO: Nonny – Too Set
Nigeria Today
Rising star NONNY is here with the visuals to his hit single “TOO SET”. The crisp video which features Nollywood superstar actor, KUNLE AFOD was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by prolific director, HD Genesis. NONNY who is signed to BC Records is definitely …
Comments
