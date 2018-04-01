VIDEO: Nonny – Too Set — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Nonny – Too Set

Rising star NONNY is here with the visuals to his hit single “TOO SET”. The crisp video which features Nollywood superstar actor, KUNLE AFOD was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by prolific director, HD Genesis.

NONNY who is signed to BC Records is definitely one of the fresh acts to watch out for in 2018.

Stay in touch with the handsome and highly talented singer @Nonny_official @bcrecordsofficial.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below:

