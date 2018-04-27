 VIDEO: Patoranking – Suh Different — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Patoranking – Suh Different

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment


Nigerian Dance hall singer, Patoranking wastes no time in putting out the visuals to his previously released single – “Suh Different”.

The Amari Musiq head honcho has been on a roll lately and he’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

This new dance hall song is a follow up to his March released record “Sunshine”.

Watch the Video:



