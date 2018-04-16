VIDEO: Praiz – Here And Now — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Praiz – Here And Now

Award wining X3M Music R’n’B superstar Praiz has just released the visuals to Here and Now one of the songs off his latest body of work titled 2 Minutes The EP.

We all have that one person we miss and can’t afford to let them walk out of our lives!! Watch Praiz’s latest track ‘Here and Now’.

The video was directed by Ani James of AJE Filmworks.

Kindly watch and stream below.

