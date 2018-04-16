VIDEO: Quiddy ft. CDQ – Lai Lai — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Quiddy ft. CDQ – Lai Lai
New chap Quadri Jimoh Quiddy is here with the vocals and visuals to the sonorous song Lai Lai on which he features CDQ. This is one video that demands your attention. Kindly lwatch and comment. We think this is dope for an entrance as CDQ also did justice to his verse.
