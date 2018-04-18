 VIDEO: Sena Dagadu ft. Sarkodie – Yo Chale — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Sena Dagadu ft. Sarkodie – Yo Chale

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

Sena Dagadu from Ghana releases a brand new single titled “Yo Chale”. On this one, she recruits multi award winning rapper Sarkodie. The video was directed by Prince Ibam.

Watch video below:

