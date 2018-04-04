VIDEO: Smart Djaba – Show Dem Love — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Smart Djaba – Show Dem Love

Salumu Jabiri Ramadhan popularly known as Djaba has kicked off serious business upon signing under Gifted Music Group. In his bid to conquer East African music industry, Smart Djaba has not only worked with top audio producers, but also he chose to work with one of the top video directors J Blessing for his project.

Smart Djaba opens his 2018 account with a new record entitled ” Show Dem Love ” delivered by profoundly appraised beat-smith S-Blingz.

The video was directed by the well versed J Blessing from Kenya and shot on location in Kenya .Costumes, Location, Scripts & attitudes in this Video is nothing but superb, enjoy this adorable piece from the stable of Gifted Music Group.

