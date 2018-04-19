VIDEO: Superstar Ace – Wassa Wassa — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Superstar Ace – Wassa Wassa

African Artist Superstar Ace has dropped the hottest new video for his hit single Wassa Wassa. Shot in picturesque Cape Town by highly acclaimed director Kyle Lewis, Superstar Ace provocatively depicts a short story on what Wassa Wassa means.

Using a 90’s Colour Block theme to showcase this never before seen music video style. Superstar Ace’s shows off his ability to push the boundaries in this bold and daring video for his fans.

Wassa Wassa – meaning “Naughty” is the current single off the Nigerian born performer which was released earlier this year and is currently available on all digital platforms including iTunes/Apple Music / Tidal and Google Play. The video captures a combination of eye-grabbing imagery; Superstar Ace submerged against a colourful background and a bright grunge setting – all framed in various shots subtly seducing an intrigued audience.

Look out for Superstar Ace’s video on major TV screens and be sure to watch it on YouTube.

