Video That Won ‘Extreme Sports’ Gold At NYC Drone Film Festival Is Out Of This World [Video] — Nigeria Today

Video That Won ‘Extreme Sports’ Gold At NYC Drone Film Festival Is Out Of This World [Video]

Considered one of the best freeskiers in the world, Candide Thovex is also a filmmaker.

He set out to prove that you can pretty much #SkiTheWorld, and, using a drone, created a video in which attempts to show us just how perfect all conditions can be.

And he did very well.

So well, in fact, that he recently won Best in Show and gold in the Extreme Sports category at this year’s New York City Drone Film Festival.

Serious.

In the video, we see Thovex ski various stretches of terrain, from deserts and forest floors right through to soft grass, and even a stretch of the Great Wall of China.

Intrigued? Of course you are:

Now that is some skiing, hey?

Now in its fourth year, the New York City Drone Film Festival is the world’s first annual event exclusively dedicated to celebrating the art of drone cinematography.

With more than 10 categories, the competition was fierce. Below, the entry from AIRV8, the winner in the Showreel category:

Think you can do better? Well, considering you can get yourself a sweet little Tello for for R1 799, why the hell not give it a try?

Just one of the many models of drones available through weFix, it’s an affordable option for anyone looking to get into the game. Read all about the Tello here and then cop it here.

Of course, if you’re looking for something a little more extreme, weFix has a full range of DJI models and accessories, too.

Then maybe, just maybe, with a few months of developing your drone-flying skills, we will be talking about your win at the 2019 New York City Drone Festival.

At least you can dream.

[source:nycdronefestival]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

