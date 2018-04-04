VIDEO: Tic Tac – Pene Mame ft. KiDi — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Tic Tac – Pene Mame ft. KiDi
Ghanaian music icon Tic Tac has released a new song and video titled “Pene Mame”. The song features rising star singer KiDi. It was produced by KiDi himself at Lynx studios,
