Video: Tiwa Savage Ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix) — Nigeria Today

Video: Tiwa Savage Ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)
Nigerian music diva, Tiwa Savage combined forces with American singer, Omarion some weeks ago to deliver an official remix for “Get It Now“.
Well, they have returned with the visuals to the grace the song, in a cut directed by Meji Alabi.
Watch the Video:
