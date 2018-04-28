Video: Tjan ft. Mayorkun – Sotey — Nigeria Today

Video: Tjan ft. Mayorkun – Sotey





Tjan releases his first video of 2018 titled ‘Sotey’ featuring Mayorkun.

Afro RnB/soul singer and vocalist, Tjan dishes a captivating story line visual for the song ‘Sotey‘ featuring DMW super act Mayorkun.

The video which was shot in the United Kingdom by Visionary Pictures is crisp, fresh and got all the perks of another favorite for RnB lovers.

Tjan and Mayorkun dishes out something different in ‘Sotey’, a love song. Like ‘Aduke‘ and ‘Your Smile‘, Tjan talks about love and affection on this one.





Watch the Video:

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post Video: Tjan ft. Mayorkun – Sotey appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

