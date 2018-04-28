Video: Tjan ft. Mayorkun – Sotey — Nigeria Today

Video: Tjan ft. Mayorkun – Sotey
Tjan releases his first video of 2018 titled ‘Sotey’ featuring Mayorkun.
Afro RnB/soul singer and vocalist, Tjan dishes a captivating story line visual for the song ‘Sotey‘ featuring DMW super act Mayorkun.
The video which was shot in the United Kingdom by Visionary Pictures is crisp, fresh and got all the perks of another favorite for RnB lovers.
Tjan and Mayorkun dishes out something different in ‘Sotey’, a love song. Like ‘Aduke‘ and ‘Your Smile‘, Tjan talks about love and affection on this one.
Watch the Video:
