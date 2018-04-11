VIDEO: Tzay – Story of O.J (refix) — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Tzay – Story of O.J (refix)

The Story of O.J a smashing hip-hop Sound by Jay-z off his 4:44 album which chart 23 on the US billboard hot 100 and received 3 nominations at the 60th annual Grammy award.

This epic musical success was thus riveting which expeditiously impelled the young Nigerian lyrical allien (Tzay) to run with it with his dope rhymes style.

Tzay took the vibe above the original with his own version of poetry aboard with a viral visual to actualize the versatility behind his brand.

Find out more about this amazing rapper ;— Instagram: @i_re_itsyourboytzay , twitter: @itsyourboytzay , Facebook: tzayofficial , YouTube: itsyourboytzay.

You’re just a click away to Pleasure your ears download below & let it blow your mind out.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post VIDEO: Tzay – Story of O.J (refix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

