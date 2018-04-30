 VIDEO: US, Nigeria collaborate on terrorism fight — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: US, Nigeria collaborate on terrorism fight

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

US President Donald Trump and Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari make their way from a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN

President Donald Trump has pledged the assistance of the United States of America to the terrorism fight by Nigeria.

At a meeting with visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House on Monday, Trump said that discussion would continue on the issues relating to military hardwares and other logistics.

