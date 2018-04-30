VIDEO: US, Nigeria collaborate on terrorism fight — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: US, Nigeria collaborate on terrorism fight

President Donald Trump has pledged the assistance of the United States of America to the terrorism fight by Nigeria.

At a meeting with visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House on Monday, Trump said that discussion would continue on the issues relating to military hardwares and other logistics.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

