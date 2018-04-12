 Video: VP Yemi Osinbajo is in Onitsha, Anambra State (See What He’s Doing) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Video: VP Yemi Osinbajo is in Onitsha, Anambra State (See What He’s Doing)

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Photos - Osinbajo Visits Onitsha Anambra State

Photos – Osinbajo Visits Onitsha Anambra State. The vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State for the ongoing #MESMEsmeeting in Onitsha. See details after the cut. Professor Osinbajo, who is in company of the Minister of Labor, Chris Ngige and others were received by the …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – Video: VP Yemi Osinbajo is in Onitsha, Anambra State (See What He’s Doing) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.