VIDEO: Watch President Buhari Arrive The US Guest House In Washington Today (Photos) — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Watch President Buhari Arrive The US Guest House In Washington Today (Photos)

Buhari At Washington Presidential Guest House. Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Blair House, The US Presidential Guest House, Washington DC, ahead of Today’s (Monday) Bilateral Meeting with the United States President, Donald Trump. Watch Video below. Recall that the US President invited president Buhari to Washington over recent travails in Nigeria under his administration. …

