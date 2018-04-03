 VIDEO: Yung6ix – Ferragamo — Nigeria Today
Apr 3, 2018

Off his sophomore album – “High Star”, rapper – Yung6ix dishes out the visuals to one of the standout songs on the LP titled “Ferragamo”.

The lush visuals was directed by Unlimited L.A

Watch and Enjoy!

