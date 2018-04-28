Vincenzo Montella led Sevilla to shock win over Manchester United in March - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Vincenzo Montella led Sevilla to shock win over Manchester United in March – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Vincenzo Montella led Sevilla to shock win over Manchester United in March
Daily Mail
The Sevilla manager who masterminded Jose Mourinho's downfall in the Champions League this season has been sacked just six weeks after winning at Old Trafford. Vincenzo Montella oversaw a 2-1 defeat in Manchester after a 0-0 in Spain that insured that …
Madrid wins with Ronaldo rested for Champions League semifinals
Sevilla manager sacked for second time
Sevilla fires coach Vincenzo Montella after poor results
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!