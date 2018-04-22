Violence, malpractices mar Ekiti PDP Ward Congress — Nigeria Today

Violence, malpractices mar Ekiti PDP Ward Congress

Adeyeye kicks, wants election cancelled

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Special Ward Congress to elect delegates to vote at the governorship primary which was conducted in Ekiti State on Saturday was marred with violence and malpractices.

Some hoodlums allegedly beat up former Ikere Local Government Chairman, Mr. Banji Aluko.

Governor Ayo Fayose, has adopted Olusola as his preferred candidate ahead of the July 14 governorship poll.

Aluko was accused of working against “Ikere Agenda” by the thugs who flogged him with canes and sticks that were loaded inside a mini bus otherwise known as “akoto” parked opposite the election venue at Odo Oja area of the town.

The hoodlums most of whom were reeking of alcohol and marijuana accused Aluko of working for another governorship aspirant and former Minister of State for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

Aluko, who was also accused of fraternizing with Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), allegedly tore result sheet from Ogbonjana Ward believed to have been manipulated, which angered his attackers.

Apart from the beating Aluko, he was also drenched with alcohol as he was forced out of the election venue.

The ex-council boss led a group of youth to the secretariat of the party to register his protest over, was harassed by party members and those following him were beaten with cudgels.

But Adeyeye has condemned the exercise which he alleged was hijacked by Fayose’s agents working in collaboration with the electoral panel deployed from the PDP National Secretariat.

Speaking through the Director of Publicity of Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM), Chief Niyi Ojo, Adeyeye alleged that the election materials were not taken to the wards for the purpose of the election.

He said: “All over the state, Fayose’s men hijacked the process, they didn’t take the materials to the wards to allow people vote.

“This delegates election should be cancelled, the people deployed from Abuja did not go to the wards, they sat somewhere in the party secretariat.

“It should be cancelled because they are forcing results which do not represent the wishes of party members on them.”

The latest development has left the reconciliation brokered by the National Secretariat among the contending parties in the Ekiti chapter in tatters.

The other two PDP governorship aspirants are Adeyeye and Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus and former Senate President, Senator David Mark, were in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday to mediate between the opposing forces for the party to be united.

Reports from other wards suggested that the congress was appreciably peaceful across the state.

A top management staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who monitored the exercise, said the disagreements were resolved amicably.

The source said: “The exercise is largely peaceful, though there were disagreements in some areas, but stakeholders later met and resolved them. So, from our own point of view, the exercise has been largely successful”, he added

