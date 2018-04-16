 Violence mars Ofala celebration in Nteje community — Nigeria Today
Violence mars Ofala celebration in Nteje community

Posted on Apr 16, 2018

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—CRISIS and palpable tension Saturday marred 2018 Ofala festival of Igwe Roland Odegbo of Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area, home of the popular Nollywood actor Chief Pete Edochie.

Igwe Odegbo and Chief Charles Anaduaka, all claimant to the office of the traditional ruler of Nteje are for many years locked in a legal tussle over who becomes the authentic monarch for the community.

The crisis worsened when hundreds of protesting community members, mainly youths took  over the major road linking the community to the Enugu-Onitsha federal highway and the rest of Anambra East-Anambra and   West council areas, chanting wars songs critical of Igwe Odegbo and the Anambra State Government.

The protesters carried   very large white coffin and placards with inscriptions against the state government and those suggesting that Ofala festival by Igwe Odegbo was illegal since the battle for who is the traditional ruler of the town is still pending in court.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

