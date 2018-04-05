Violent Clash In Kwara Community Over Ownership Of Farmland — Nigeria Today

Violent Clash In Kwara Community Over Ownership Of Farmland

Pandemonium broke out in Offa, Kwara State during the Easter holidays over a disputed farmland in Ijehu, a suburb of Offa town. It was gathered that the pandemonium stemmed from the violent clash between the land owners and some alleged agents of Olofa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II. Many people reportedly sustained varying degrees […]

The post Violent Clash In Kwara Community Over Ownership Of Farmland appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

