Violent Clash In Kwara Community Over Ownership Of Farmland — Nigeria Today

Violent Clash In Kwara Community Over Ownership Of Farmland
Pandemonium broke out in Offa, Kwara State during the Easter holidays over a disputed farmland in Ijehu, a suburb of Offa town. It was gathered that the pandemonium stemmed from the violent clash between the land owners and some alleged agents of Olofa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II. Many people reportedly sustained varying degrees […]
The post Violent Clash In Kwara Community Over Ownership Of Farmland appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!