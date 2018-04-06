Viral Prince Harry Military Meme Is So Epic [Video] — Nigeria Today

Viral Prince Harry Military Meme Is So Epic [Video]

“My name is Harry, and, I like to party” ,said the Prince to his friends at some stage of his life – probably.

Fact of the matter is, he’s no stranger to the jol. We’ve seen it all, from intoxicated post-club tussles with paparazzi, to blessing the streets of Vegas with his naked bits after a night out.

Although those days are behind him, it was rightfully difficult for user of the interweb to refrain from making Harry a viral meme about clubbing.

Mashable said it first:

A 2013 video of Prince Harry running off during a TV interview for an urgent mission on his Apache helicopter has resurfaced with a twist in the form of a meme. The interview was filmed at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan, when the prince was completing a tour of duty as an Apache attack helicopter gunner. Five years later, the internet has put a party spin on this clip, which makes it look like Prince Harry is getting up mid-convo to go dance to an absolute tune that’s just started playing on the dance floor.

Apparently they get boozed in the desert, too:

everytime in G-A-Y smoking area pic.twitter.com/LT2aod9L5o — small titties (@_lvurenprice) March 28, 2018

when back that ass up comes on in the club pic.twitter.com/HBrmPsslIQ — Diddy, flummoxed by a dollar in his possession (@aDopamineFiend) April 1, 2018

When you in the club chilling & Formation come on pic.twitter.com/Av0QBWgPFN — 〽️ (@xxMERE) April 1, 2018

When Gasolina comes on in the club pic.twitter.com/7E8mzcXSPM — Mvnny Yankee (@iAmMvnny) April 1, 2018

Can someone make a techno version already?

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

