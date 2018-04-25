Virgin America: The ‘airline of Silicon Valley’ takes final flight — Nigeria Today

Virgin America: The ‘airline of Silicon Valley’ takes final flight

Virgin America took its final flight on Tuesday evening. Social media chatter suggested the airline that brought us funky mood lighting, comfy leather seats, and jazzed-up safety videos will be sorely missed.

