Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate luxury concept lives up to its name — Nigeria Today

Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate luxury concept lives up to its name
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept shows what a production Maybach SUV could look like. With rivals like Bentley and Rolls-Royce offering SUVs, Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-luxury brand could use one of its own.
The post Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate luxury concept lives up to its name appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!