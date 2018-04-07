 Visit to Buhari: CAN flays APPIN, describes it as alien - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Visit to Buhari: CAN flays APPIN, describes it as alien – The Punch

Visit to Buhari: CAN flays APPIN, describes it as alien
The Christian Association of Nigeria has described as aliens the clerics who visited and pledged their support for President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, under the aegis of Arewa Pastors Peace Initiative, Nigeria. The Christian organisation expressed
