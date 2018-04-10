 Vizio debuts three soundbars with Dolby Atmos to complement its 2018 4K TVs — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Vizio debuts three soundbars with Dolby Atmos to complement its 2018 4K TVs

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Today Vizio unveiled its 2018 4K TV lineup, and to bring sound to match the picture, the company has also announced three new soundbars, all of which feature Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound.

The post Vizio debuts three soundbars with Dolby Atmos to complement its 2018 4K TVs appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.