Vizio debuts three soundbars with Dolby Atmos to complement its 2018 4K TVs — Nigeria Today

Vizio debuts three soundbars with Dolby Atmos to complement its 2018 4K TVs
Today Vizio unveiled its 2018 4K TV lineup, and to bring sound to match the picture, the company has also announced three new soundbars, all of which feature Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound.
