 Vlogger recounts her sexual harassment experience - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Vlogger recounts her sexual harassment experience – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Vlogger recounts her sexual harassment experience
Pulse Nigeria
In a new post Dimma Umeh, shared via her Youtube Chanel, the vlogger speaks of her experience being harassed as a student back in the day. Published: 29 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. I WAS HARRASED BY A NIGERIAN LECTURER (STORY TIME) | DIMMA
Sexual harassment in the workplaceCan we tackle taboo topic?Trinidad Guardian
Kurukshetra University teacher booked for sexual harassmentTimes of India
Professor reacts to data on the number of workplace sex harassment claims filed by menWDEL 1150AM
Kashmir Reader –Duluth News Tribune
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.