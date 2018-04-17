Volvo’s first-ever all-electric truck mutes deliveries and trash collection — Nigeria Today

Volvo’s first-ever all-electric truck mutes deliveries and trash collection

Volvo Trucks is making noisy trash collection and urban deliveries quieter with its first-ever, all-electric truck. It’s called the FL Electric and is an all-electric offering for large scale, heavy-duty commercial applications.

