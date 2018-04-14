Voter registration:  NLC hails Ekiti government for mobilising public to participate — Nigeria Today

Voter registration: NLC hails Ekiti government for mobilising public to participate

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ekiti State has thumbed up the State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, for his proactive steps in ensuring that as many people as possible take part in the ongoing voter registration exercise in the state.



The State government had declared Friday a public holiday for the civil servant to partake in the one week continuous voters registration ahead of July 14 governorship election.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, the Vice Chairman, Comrade Kayode Akosile, said the declaration of a work free day for public servants would allow those who have not registered to do so.



“This is not politics or has anything to do with that. It is about the future of Ekiti and our people and we must not toy with it. Also, this exercise is to allow those who have relocated from other places to Ekiti to get their cards transferred to Ekiti here.



Anybody whose card is damaged and needs a replacement would also be able to do so. And those that have come of age after the last exercise can now register,” he said.



Also speaking on the development, the Head of Service, Dr Gbenga Faseluka, said the directive by the governor that senior civil servants should help monitor the exercise in their localities was being complied with.“We have subsequently mobilised our senior civil servants to go to their different communities and locations to monitor the exercise. We implore those who are yet to register to do so. Also, those who have issues with their cards can also take advantage of this period to resolve such,” he said.

However some residents of the state capital who trooped out to register complained of some anomalies that prevented them from registering. They urged the electoral body to correct the lapses so that people can register between now and Sunday when the exercise will end.But reacting to the complainants, Mr. Babafunso Tunde, an INEC accredited personnel to observe the on going CVR and distribution of INEC PVC, said: “The essence of bringing this to ward level is to enable INEC officials to withstand the pressure during the governorship poll.

