Voter Registration: Osun declares next Monday public holiday - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

 Voter Registration: Osun declares next Monday public holiday - Vanguard
Voter Registration: Osun declares next Monday public holiday – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 12, 2018


Voter Registration: Osun declares next Monday public holiday
The Osun Government has declared Monday next week public holiday to enable the workers in the state to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). Dr Obawale Adebisi, Commissioner for Home Affairs, said in a statement on Thursday in
