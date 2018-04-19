Voter registration: Umahi declares April 20 work-free day — Nigeria Today

Voter registration: Umahi declares April 20 work-free day

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi state has declared Friday, April 20,work- free day to enable civil servants in the state register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs ) in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration ( CVR ).

Mr Hygenius Nwokwu, Secretary to State Government, via a statement issued on Thursday in Abakaliki, said Umahi declared the work-free day in exercise of powers conferred on him by the Public Holiday Act.

According to Nwokwu, the governor “declared one day work-free day to avail all civil servants in the state opportunity to participate in the important exercise’’.

According to him, “Pursuant to Section (2), subsection (2) of the Public Holidays Act, His Excellency, Executive Governor of Ebonyi has graciously declared Friday April 20, work-free day.

“This is to enable public and civil servants to go home, register and obtain their PVCs in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“The governor is deeply concerned with the success of the registration in the state and is committed to ensuring that all eligible voters in the state register and collect their PVCs ahead of 2019 elections.

“We urge every eligible voter in the civil and public service of the state to explore this opportunity to go home, register and obtain their voter cards, “Nwokwu said.

NAN

The post Voter registration: Umahi declares April 20 work-free day appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

