 #VPTourOfTech: Yemi Osinbajo visits Tech Companies in Lagos — Nigeria Today
#VPTourOfTech: Yemi Osinbajo visits Tech Companies in Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived Lagos on Tuesday to visit tech companies around the state.

Tagged the #VPTourOfTech, Osinbajo is accompanied by a small convoy including the Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu, Lagos State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Hakeem Fahm, and Commissioner for Commerce, Industry & Cooperatives, Yinka Saidat Oladunjoye.

The VP has so far visited Paystack, Andela, Flutterwave, Farmcrowdy, Africa Fintech Foundry, Workstation, Muster, and CCHub.

See photos and videos from the visit below:

 

Photo Credit: @Mr_JAGs, @novoisioro

