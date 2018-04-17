VPTourOfTech: Yemi Osinbajo visits Tech Companies in Lagos — Nigeria Today

#VPTourOfTech: Yemi Osinbajo visits Tech Companies in Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived Lagos on Tuesday to visit tech companies around the state.

Tagged the #VPTourOfTech, Osinbajo is accompanied by a small convoy including the Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu, Lagos State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Hakeem Fahm, and Commissioner for Commerce, Industry & Cooperatives, Yinka Saidat Oladunjoye.

The VP has so far visited Paystack, Andela, Flutterwave, Farmcrowdy, Africa Fintech Foundry, Workstation, Muster, and CCHub.

See photos and videos from the visit below:

Paystack co-founder Sola Akinlade telling the story of their innovative firm to the VP & his delegation. Paystack team all Nigerian-trained-particularly graduates of private universities. #VPtouroftech pic.twitter.com/jz9ihu8Q7Y — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) April 17, 2018

VP in group photo with staff of FlutterWave, just now. #VPtouroftech pic.twitter.com/5J7IvLpsCu — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) April 17, 2018

.@iaboyeji telling the Vice President @ProfOsinbajo and his team about what @theflutterwave does, challenges, improvements & how they are helping the Economy in their own way (International payments to Naira).. #VPTourOfTech pic.twitter.com/OqyVFKOYzF — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) April 17, 2018

Vice President @ProfOsinbajo says he talks a lot about @theflutterwave but this is the first time he is here to see for himself and he his happy that its totally dominated by Young People.. #VPTourOfTech pic.twitter.com/W6QrWaKrZ2 — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) April 17, 2018

Staff of Farmcrowdy in what seems like a group selfies with the Vice President #VPtouroftech pic.twitter.com/c76unIY6LR — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) April 17, 2018

The CEO of @farmcrowdy explaining to the Vice President @ProfOsinbajo how they connect people that want to invest in Agriculture but have no time to go to the farm with farmers … #VPTourOfTech pic.twitter.com/lJquDYJJHr — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) April 17, 2018

The @Andela team giving the Vice President their signature "TIA" (This Is Andela) slogan … #VPTourOfTech pic.twitter.com/hMJwXGvPVA — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) April 17, 2018

A lady at the @workstationng talking to the Vice President @ProfOsinbajo about how this place is convenient for her to do her work online & reach her customers.. #VPtouroftech pic.twitter.com/2iX4F0QWSU — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) April 17, 2018

Photo Credit: @Mr_JAGs, @novoisioro

