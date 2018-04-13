VW leans toward SUVs, but it stresses the next Passat will be worth the wait — Nigeria Today

VW leans toward SUVs, but it stresses the next Passat will be worth the wait

As Volkswagen beefs up its line of high-riding models, it’s planning a re-imagined Passat that will help it grow on the North American market. The model will make its debut next year.

The post VW leans toward SUVs, but it stresses the next Passat will be worth the wait appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

