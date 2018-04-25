 Wada applies for Cameroon job - Lusaka Times — Nigeria Today
Wada applies for Cameroon job – Lusaka Times

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Wada applies for Cameroon job
Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda is among the 77 applicants for the vacant Cameroon job. The Cameroon job is vacant following the departure of Hugo Broos who guided The Indomitable Lions to the 2017 AFCON title. According to the list obtained by BBC
