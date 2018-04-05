WAEC announces new rules on examination malpractice, reveals what will happen to erring candidates - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

WAEC announces new rules on examination malpractice, reveals what will happen to erring candidates – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
WAEC announces new rules on examination malpractice, reveals what will happen to erring candidates
Daily Post Nigeria
The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has revealed what will happen to students found guilty of examination malpractice. WAEC said students caught in examination malpractice will not be allowed to take the exam for some years. This was part of …
WAEC to bar students guilty of malpractice for years
WAEC: Students guilty of malpractice will be barred for years
WAEC says security tightened to protect sanctity of WASSCE
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!