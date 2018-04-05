WAEC announces new rules on examination malpractice, reveals what will happen to erring candidates — Nigeria Today

WAEC announces new rules on examination malpractice, reveals what will happen to erring candidates

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has revealed what will happen to students found guilty of examination malpractice. WAEC said students caught in examination malpractice will not be allowed to take the exam for some years. This was part of the resolutions made at the recent 65th Nigeria examinations committee (NEC) meeting which held in […]

WAEC announces new rules on examination malpractice, reveals what will happen to erring candidates

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

