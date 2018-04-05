WAEC Approves Harsher Sanctions For Students Guilty Of Malpractice – To Ban Culprits For Years — Nigeria Today

WAEC Approves Harsher Sanctions For Students Guilty Of Malpractice – To Ban Culprits For Years

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has declared that henceforth, students guilty of malpractice during the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would be banned from retaking the exams for a specific number of years.

Besides, results of candidates indicted for examination malpractice as well as those involved in subjects would be entirely cancelled.

These were some of the resolutions reached at the 65th Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) of the council held in Lagos.

The body, which met with other stakeholders on issues of irregularities arising from the conduct of the 2018 private series West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE), charged them to support efforts in addressing poor school facilities.

According to a communiqué signed by Demianus Ojijieogu, head, public affairs, the committee approved various sanctions for all established cases of malpractice.

The communique read: “In the course of considering various reported cases of malpractice, the committee, after diligent deliberations approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the council’s examination.” “It approved the entire results of candidates involved in proven cases, which attract cancellation of entire results (CER) while subject results of those involved in proven cases which attract cancellation of subject results (CSR) be similarly cancelled. “In addition, some candidates will also suffer other sanctions such as barring them from sitting for the council’s examinations for a certain number of years. “The decision of the committee will be implemented without delay and the affected candidates and examination centres duly informed by the council. However, the results of candidates who were exonerated by the committee will be released.”

WAEC said it will use the differentia profile application to detect examination irregularities in multiple-choice questions.

The post WAEC Approves Harsher Sanctions For Students Guilty Of Malpractice – To Ban Culprits For Years appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

