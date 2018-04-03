WAEC Elects Gambian As New Chairman — Nigeria Today

WAEC Elects Gambian As New Chairman

WAEC Elects Gambian As New Chairman. Mr Bouy is the 19th Chairman of the sub-regional organisation. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has elected a Gambian, Baboucarr Bouy as its new Governing Council Chairman. He emerged elected at the 66th Annual Meeting of the Council in Banjul, The Gambia. With his election, Mr Bouy is the …

The post WAEC Elects Gambian As New Chairman appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

