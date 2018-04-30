 WAEC To Purnish Any Candidate Who Bought Answers Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

WAEC To Purnish Any Candidate Who Bought Answers Online

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

WAEC To Purnish Any Candidate Who Bought Answers Online. The resolve to punish the candidates came after operators of five exams ‘expo’ websites were arrested. The West African Examination Council (WAEC) expressed its intent to punish candidates, who benefited from the activities of operators of websites who provided answers to its examinations. The Council said it has the …

The post WAEC To Purnish Any Candidate Who Bought Answers Online appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.