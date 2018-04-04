Wakanda Fever! “Black Panther” becomes 4th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time in the U.S, 10th Globally — Nigeria Today

Wakanda Fever! “Black Panther” becomes 4th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time in the U.S, 10th Globally

Marvel Studios‘ latest blockbuster movie Black Panther is still breaking records across the world as it has now become the 4th highest grossing movie of all time in the North American Box Office. According to Variety, the movie also toppled Disney‘s Frozen to become the 10th highest grossing movie of all time globally. At the […]

Wakanda Fever! "Black Panther" becomes 4th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time in the U.S, 10th Globally appeared first on BellaNaija

