Wakanda Fever! “Black Panther” becomes 4th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time in the U.S, 10th Globally — Nigeria Today

Wakanda Fever! “Black Panther” becomes 4th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time in the U.S, 10th Globally
Marvel Studios‘ latest blockbuster movie Black Panther is still breaking records across the world as it has now become the 4th highest grossing movie of all time in the North American Box Office. According to Variety, the movie also toppled Disney‘s Frozen to become the 10th highest grossing movie of all time globally. At the […]
The post Wakanda Fever! “Black Panther” becomes 4th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time in the U.S, 10th Globally appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!